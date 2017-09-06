Fast Radio Bursts (FRB) have puzzled astronomers ever since they were first detected about 10 years ago. Coming in from all corners of space, these strong but extremely short-lived signals can’t be explained by any known celestial object, and now the mystery has deepened even further. Normally, FRBs fire off once and aren’t heard from again, but one outlier has been particularly chatty over the years. That repeating FRB has kicked into hyperdrive this week, pulsing an unprecedented 15 times in the space of a few hours.