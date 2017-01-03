Federal Judge Blocks Obamacare Abortion, Transgender Protections

Author:     Steve Gorman
Source:     Reuters/Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     01 January 17
 Link: http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/318-66/41151-federal-judge-blocks-obamacare-abortion-transgender-protections"

In many ways the greatest and most lasting power a President has is the power to appoint Federal judges. They must be confirmed by the Senate however, and President Obama leaves office with nearly 100 vacancies on Federal benches, positions unfilled because of Senate obstructionism.

But with the election of Donald Trump that will now all be changed, and the Republicans will be able to fill the federal bench with all manner of troglodytes. And that does not include what will probably be at least three Supreme Court appointments. What does that presage? Well, this story from Texas gives us a clue, and the net-net of all this is that we may see the most conservative Federal bench in living memory.  And, since these appointments are for life, it will shape American law for decades. A child born in 2017 may reach their majority living their entire lives under a brutally retrograde Federal judiciary.

Federal Judge Reed O’Connor

A federal judge in Texas on Saturday issued a court order barring enforcement of an Obama administration policy seeking to extend anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act to transgender health and abortion-related services.

The decision sides with Texas, seven other states and three Christian-affiliated healthcare groups challenging a rule that, according to the judge, defines sex bias to include “discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy.”

In granting an injunction one day before the new policy was to take effect, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor held that it violates the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law governing rule-making practices.

The judge also ruled that plaintiffs were likely to prevail in court on their claim that the new policy infringes on the rights of private healthcare providers under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

As explained in O’Connor’s 46-page opinion, the plaintiffs argued …

