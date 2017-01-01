Fascism, SB 1070 and the Arizonafication of the US

By signing Kris Kobach to his transition team, President-elect Donald Trump sent a message to the US. An architect of the notorious “papers please” bill, Arizona’s SB 1070, Kobach stands to prepare the way for Trump’s promise to deport 3 million migrants in his first year in office. While SB 1070-like bills were passed in other states around the US, it would likely have to be universalized through congressional legislation for such an increase of deportations to occur.
SB 1070 effectively required police to inquire into legal residency when noticing possible indicators of foreign citizenship, such as Mexican flags, skin color and foreign accents. It was known as the “papers please” bill because its hard line on immigration seemed comparable to many a fascist policy. This comparison was not exactly …
Technically, fascism is about corporations running the government. There are many Democrats and Republicans in Congress who fit this definition. Many of them have also supported America’s transition into a soft police state.
There are two interelated definitions for fascism one being the corporate run state; another being dictator controlled regime that uses terror, censorship or nationalistic policy to oppress people. I would say the corporate state of the USA meets both definitions to some degree. Trump cabinet is hardly the first signs of fascism..though it is indeed troubling nonetheless.