Extreme Weather Events and Climate Change: NOAA and AMS Issue Annual Report

Author:     Jeff Atkins
Source:     PLOS Ecology Community
Publication Date:     December 23, 2016
 Link: http://blogs.plos.org/ecology/2016/12/23/extreme-weather-events-and-climate-change/

A number of you have written me to ask me to run something that accurately explains the relationship between weather, particularly extreme weather, and climate change; it is a subject about which much nonsense has been written, particularly in the Rightwing media. A new report has just come out, and it is  the most authoritative I have seen.

The attribution of extreme events to human-induced climate change—what is termed anthropogenic climate change—has been a burgeoning scientific frontier as scientists grapple to understand how our activities are altering the earth system. This past week at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and the American Meteorological Society (AMS) announced the release of the most recent in a series of annual, special editions of the Bulletin of the American Metrological Society (BAMS), “Explaining Extreme Events From A Climate Perspective 2015

 

NOAA_oneone
NOAA explaining extreme events from a climate perspective 2015 press conference at the AGU Fall Meeting on Thrusday, December 15, 2016. Participants include Stephanie Herring (NOAA), Martin Hoerling (NOAA), Friederike Otto (Oxford University), and Jeff Rosenfeld (AMS).

 

The report focuses on 26 peer-reviewed research papers from 116 scientists in 18 counties that highlight extreme weather events across …

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 7:13 am

    What about the recent snow in Saudi Arabia?

