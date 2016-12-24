Extreme Weather Events and Climate Change: NOAA and AMS Issue Annual Report

The attribution of extreme events to human-induced climate change—what is termed anthropogenic climate change—has been a burgeoning scientific frontier as scientists grapple to understand how our activities are altering the earth system. This past week at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and the American Meteorological Society (AMS) announced the release of the most recent in a series of annual, special editions of the Bulletin of the American Metrological Society (BAMS), “Explaining Extreme Events From A Climate Perspective 2015”
The report focuses on 26 peer-reviewed research papers from 116 scientists in 18 counties that highlight extreme weather events across …
