Extra-virgin olive oil preserves memory, protects brain against Alzheimer’s

Source:     Temple University Health System
Publication Date:     June 21, 2017
 https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170621103123.htm

Here is the latest on Alzheimer research, and it is good news and something you should consider adopting in your own diet.

The Mediterranean diet, rich in plant-based foods, is associated with a variety of health benefits, including a lower incidence of dementia. Now, researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM) have identified a specific ingredient that protects against cognitive decline: extra-virgin olive oil, a major component of the Mediterranean diet. In a study published online June 21 in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, the researchers show that the consumption of extra-virgin olive oil protects memory and learning ability and reduces the formation of amyloid-beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain — classic markers of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Temple team also identified the mechanisms underlying the protective effects of extra-virgin olive oil. “We found that olive oil reduces brain inflammation but most importantly activates a process known as autophagy,” explained senior investigator Domenico Praticò, MD, Professor in the Departments of

Link to Full Article:  Extra-virgin olive oil preserves memory, protects brain against Alzheimer’s

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Monday, July 10, 2017 at 3:21 am

    That’s great for mice, but I’ll wait for the study in humans. The jury is not out about the effect of oil on the endothelial cells within our arteries and veins. *All free oils* plug ’em up, preventing the release of nitric oxide whose only purpose is to speed blood flow. Heart + stroke still the #1 killer of men and women in North America.

