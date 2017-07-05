Exclusive: Astonishing poll about Trump and media

Author:     Mike Allen
Source:     AXIOS
Publication Date:     4 July 2017
 Link: https://www.axios.com/exclusive-astonishing-poll-about-trump-and-media-2453120782.html"

Here is a snapshot of the current state of Great Schism Trend. How could it be otherwise since one third of Republicans polled get their news only from FOX.

A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points.

Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey’s Jon Cohen: “The fight … between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies.”

Asked whether they trust Trump or the WashPost/NYT more, the newspapers won by 9 points among all adults. Asked about Trump vs. ABC/CBS/NBC, the networks were judged more trustworthy by an 11-point margin. Republicans had a similar disproportionate trust in Trump.

The online poll of 4,965 adults, taken June 29 to July 3 (error estimate: +/- 2.5 points), found:

  • 33% of Republicans say they get their news only from Fox.
  • 64% of
No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Exclusive: Astonishing poll about Trump and media

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com