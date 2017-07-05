The evidence is clear: insecticides kill bees. The industry denials look absurd

Author:     Patrick Barkham
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Monday 3 July 2017 12.39 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jul/03/insecticides-kill-bees-denials-absurd"

The calamity of the bees is such a stark example of profit above wellness, that it is almost mindboggling that it could have happened. Watch what happens now.

A dead hive of bees

The extermination of 15,000 honey bees in Anglesey by council pest control officers who mistook the rare black bees for wasps is an unhappy accident. The fact it has made the news shows a society slowly coming to its senses.

Most of us get the idea that without bees and other pollinating insects, human life would rapidly collapse. Those of us who have lived long enough remember the “moth snowstorm” (the phrase is Mike McCarthy’s) that smattered car windscreens on summer nights, and worry about its absence.

Just as we awoke to the “silent spring” of toxic pesticides that erased wildlife in the 1960s, we are awaking to the probability that neonicotinoids, ingenious pesticides that have boosted agricultural crop yields over the last 20 years, are destroying insect life far more ruthlessly than the …

Link to Full Article:  The evidence is clear: insecticides kill bees. The industry denials look absurd

