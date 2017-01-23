Ethics lawyers kick off ‘wave of litigation’ Monday by suing Trump over foreign payments

I think this story of attorneys filing lawsuits about President Trump’s conflicts of interest is just the beginning, and that this administration is going to be chronically embroiled in litigation and that it is going to comprise a significant part of the next four years, if we get all the way through four years. Donald Trump’s best defense in my view is Mike Pence, who is a rather mean spirited theocrat.

Deepak Gupta, Esq.

A group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing President Donald Trump of allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Deepak Gupta, a Supreme Court litigator working on the case, said the lawsuit would allege that the Constitution’s emoluments clause forbids payments to Trump’s businesses. It will seek a court order forbidding Trump from accepting such payments, he said.

The case, reported earlier by the New York Times, is part of a wave of litigation expected to be filed against Trump by liberal advocacy groups. It will be filed in a Manhattan federal court, Gupta said, and plaintiffs will include Richard Painter, a former ethics lawyer in Republican President George W. Bush’s White House.

A Trump spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, an executive vice president of …

  1. namewon
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I agree with you about Pence. The full take-over of the government by right-wing forces is, ironically, only an impeachment (or some other removal tactic) away. Talk about a rock and a hard place! I think of the next four years as a tight-rope walk. Practice balance.

