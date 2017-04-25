Essence of reality: Hunting the universe’s most basic ingredient

Author:     Anil Ananthaswamy
Source:     New Scientist (U.K.)
Publication Date:     1 February 2017
Link: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg23331112-900-essence-of-reality-hunting-the-universes-most-basic-ingredient/"

SR readers as well as those who have read my books or papers know that I am an Informationalist, that is I believe consciousness is fundamental, and that space and time arise from consciousness, not consciousness from spacetime. The corollary of this is that reality at its essence is an informational architecture created by the intentioned  consciousness manipulating information. For me the great mystery is: what is information.

Here is one of the best articulations of  this way of perceiving reality, other than my own writing, that I have read.

Stretch out your hand. Ever wonder what it’s made of? The skin masks flesh, blood and bone sure enough. But those tissues are made of molecules, which are made of atoms. And atoms are made of electrons, protons and neutrons. It’s only when we drill down to fundamental particles and energy that we reach bedrock.

Or do we? The history of physics certainly gives us pause. For more than 300 years we have been asking ourselves about the true nature of reality–what, ultimately, stuff is made of. Time and again, we have found another layer beneath what we thought was the lowest. What’s more, with each new depth we plumb, our old understanding of reality is swept aside.

Now we could be on the cusp of another revolution, thanks to efforts to reconcile our two most successful but incompatible theories of reality. Not particles, energy, space,time or …

