Escaping Big Pharma’s Pricing With Patent-Free Drugs

Author:     Fran Quigley
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     JULY 18, 2017
Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/18/opinion/escaping-big-pharmas-pricing-with-patent-free-drugs.html"

Here is a story both encouraging and horrifying about the reality of America’s pharmaceutical industry. It gives you a snapshot as to how corrupt this sector of our economy has become — it’s really breathtaking — and what a small group of real healers have done in response.

A demonstration of a new malaria treatment at Fundacao Oswaldo Cruz, in Rio de Janeiro in 2008.
Credit Ricardo Moraes/AP

How’s this for a great deal? The United States government funded research and development of a new vaccine against Zika. But the Army, which paid a French pharmaceutical manufacturer for its development, is planning to grant exclusive rights to the vaccine to the manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur, along with paying Sanofi up to $173 million.

Sanofi will be free to charge the United States American health care providers and patients any price it wishes. Although American tax dollars funded the vaccine, and the United States took the economic risks, history suggests that many Americans would not be able to afford it.

This is a negotiating strategy of unconditional surrender. Although President Trump said before taking office that drug companies were “getting away with murder” and had campaigned on lowering drug prices, …

Link to Full Article:  Escaping Big Pharma's Pricing With Patent-Free Drugs

