EPA reverses decision to delay Obama-era pollution regulation after 15 states sue

Author:     Alexandra Jacobo
Source:     Nation of Change
Publication Date:     August 4, 2017
 Link: https://www.nationofchange.org/2017/08/04/epa-reverses-decision-delay-obama-era-pollution-regulation-15-states-sue/"

Here is some good news about one aspect of our future general wellbeing. It is also an example of the pushback coming from certain states as they resist the disastrous social and environmental policies of the Republican Party headed by Trump.  The states will sort themselves out as they are doing here, and we will all be able to see which states prosper and which decline. This is part of the Great Schism Trend.

Here is my prediction: Republican governance on the basis of the outcome data will be notably inferior, if wellbeing is your calibration.

Rising air pollution
Credit: Nation of Change

In a strong victory for environmentalists and the United States, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt reversed the decision to delay an Obama-era ozone pollution regulation.

The EPA announced the decision on Wednesday along with a statement in which Pruitt stated, “We believe in dialogue with, and being responsive to, our state partners. Today’s action reinforces our commitment to working with the states through the complex designation process.”

The decision comes after 15 states and the District of Columbia sued the EPA, claiming that the delay exceeded the agency’s authority under the Clean Air Act.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D-NY), who led the lawsuit, remained positive but vigilant, saying “Our coalition of attorneys general will continue to take the legal action necessary to protect the people we serve – including making sure the EPA finalizes the designations by October 1, as required by …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  EPA reverses decision to delay Obama-era pollution regulation after 15 states sue

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com