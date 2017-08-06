EPA reverses decision to delay Obama-era pollution regulation after 15 states sue

In a strong victory for environmentalists and the United States, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt reversed the decision to delay an Obama-era ozone pollution regulation.
The EPA announced the decision on Wednesday along with a statement in which Pruitt stated, “We believe in dialogue with, and being responsive to, our state partners. Today’s action reinforces our commitment to working with the states through the complex designation process.”
The decision comes after 15 states and the District of Columbia sued the EPA, claiming that the delay exceeded the agency’s authority under the Clean Air Act.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D-NY), who led the lawsuit, remained positive but vigilant, saying “Our coalition of attorneys general will continue to take the legal action necessary to protect the people we serve – including making sure the EPA finalizes the designations by October 1, as required by …