EPA Is Ready To Lift Another Protection Of Alaska’s Salmon

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to undo a key decision that could eventually pave the way for a Canadian mining company to pollute rivers in the Bristol Bay region of southwest Alaska which supports the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world.
The EPA published the notice of the proposed change that could benefit would-be miners of gold, copper and molybdenum as the annual Alaskan salmon run was taking place. More than 35 million sockeye salmon had been caught by Wednesday, far ahead of the 20-year average of 22.7 million, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The company behind the proposed Pebble mine is Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. of …