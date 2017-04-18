EPA emerges as major target after Trump solicits policy advice from industry

Author:     Juliet Eilperin
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     April 16 at 3:07 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/epa-emerges-as-major-target-after-trump-solicits-policy-advice-from-industry/2017/04/16/87a8a55a-205d-11e7-ad74-3a742a6e93a7_story.html"

We’re going backwards concerning the environment. Short term profit is like a narcotic and our social body is a junkie. It’s completely insane, but there you are, that’s what Trump’s voters thought they wanted. Boy are they in for a surprise.

Don Benton and Doug Ericksen, recently appointees to the Trump EPA

Just days after taking office, President Trump invited American manufacturers to recommend ways the government could cut regulations and make it easier for companies to get their projects approved.

Industry leaders responded with scores of suggestions that paint the clearest picture yet of the dramatic steps that Trump officials are likely to take in overhauling federal policies, especially those designed to advance environmental protection and safeguard worker rights.

Those clues are embedded in the 168 comments submitted to the government after Trump signed a presidential memorandum Jan. 24 instructing the Commerce Department to figure out how to ease permitting and trim regulations with the aim of boosting domestic manufacturing. The Environmental Protection Agency has emerged as the primary target in these comments, accounting for nearly half, with the Labor Department in second place as the subject of more than …

