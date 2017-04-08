EPA to cut programs that keep children safe from lead

The Tomahawk missiles that were used in the charade that happened last night in Syria cost $500,000 each. Fifty nine of them were launched, so we spent $30 million just for the missiles and probably another $10 million to get ships in place, and to fire them off, and to monitor where they struck. Few seem to have given this expenditure a thought, but I did. And I thought it was a revealing synchronicity that Trump’s EPA at the same time didn’t think it could afford $16 million annually to protect children from lead. Here’s the story. Our values as a country are very screwed up.

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to slash funding for programs that protect children from dangerous lead exposure. The move would eliminate programs that raise public awareness about the toxic metal’s risks and train workers on how to safely remove lead-based paint.

The EPA’s proposed cuts were revealed in a budget memo published by the Washington Post. That memo outlines funding cuts for two lead-based paint programs totaling more than $16 million and the elimination of six dozen full-time employees.

Lead-based paint, including lead-contaminated dust, is one of the most common causes of lead poisoning, according to the EPA. A 2011 national housing survey estimated that more than a third of housing units across the nation (37 million of 106 million units) contain lead-based paint, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Research has shown that the neurotoxic effects of lead on a child’s developing brain can …

