EPA Boss Launches Program to ‘Critique’ Scientific Consensus on Climate Change

The ever-prescient John Oliver talked about this back in 2014. In the clip above, the Last Week Tonighthost takes aim at climate change deniers who contest the overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity is causing the planet to warm.
“You don’t need people’s opinion on a fact,” the British comedian said. “You might as well have a poll asking: ‘Which number is bigger, 15 or 5?’ or ‘Do owls exist?’ or ‘Are there hats?'”
Well, the Trump administration is now seeking opinions.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt has launched a program to “critique” climate change science, a senior administration official told Climatewire. The government plans to recruit individuals to study the issue.
According to the report:
The program will use “red team, blue team” exercises to conduct an “at-length evaluation of U.S. climate science,”