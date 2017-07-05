Energy efficiency, renewables spending to be cut in half under House budget proposal

A House appropriations subcommittee advanced an energy and water appropriations bill this week that offers little respite from President Donald Trump’s attacks on renewable energy and clean energy technology programs.
The bill, approved by the House Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, would provide more funding than the Trump administration’s request for many Department of Energy (DOE) offices but still would slash funding for renewable and efficiency programs and completely eliminate the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).
The DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) would see its funding fall by about half under the House budget plan, from $2.1 billion to $1.1 billion. EERE’s mission is to help support the development of clean, renewable, and efficiency energy technologies and support a global clean energy economy. (emphasis added)
In his budget proposal, Trump requested a budget of $636 …