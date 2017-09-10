Emoji fans take heart: Scientists pinpoint 27 states of emotion

Author:     Yasmin Anwar
Source:     University of California
Publication Date:     Friday, September 8, 2017
 Link: https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/emoji-fans-take-heart-scientists-pinpoint-27-states-emotion?utm_source=fiat-lux&utm_medium=internal-email&utm_campaign=article-general&utm_content=text"

Here is some very interesting new research. If it stands up and I think it will it give science a more nuanced way of measuring consciousness, and I can see several applications for that. Fascinating.

The Emoji Movie,” in which the protagonist can’t help but express a wide variety of emotions instead of the one assigned to him, may have gotten something right. A new UC Berkeley study challenges a long-held assumption in psychology that most human emotions fall within the universal categories of happiness, sadness, anger, surprise, fear and disgust.

To view hundreds of video clips, click on image above to get to the interactive map and move cursor over the map’s colored letters.
Credit: Courtesy Alan Cowen

Using novel statistical models to analyze the responses of more than 800 men and women to over 2,000 emotionally evocative video clips, UC Berkeley researchers identified 27 distinct categories of emotion and created a multidimensional, interactive map to show how they’re connected.

Their findings are published this week in the early edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

“We found that …

Link to Full Article:  Emoji fans take heart: Scientists pinpoint 27 states of emotion

  1. Steve Hovland
    Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 6:43 am

    The big story here is a program called Emotient, which can read your emotions by looking at you through your smart phone or lap top camera during a call.

