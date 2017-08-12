Election ’18 We’re Supposed to Be a Democracy, But Half the GOP Is OK with Postponing 2020’s Election

Author:     Steven Rosenfeld
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     August 10, 2017, 3:35 PM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/election-03918/half-gop-ok-postponing-2020s-election-and-believe-other-big-lies-about-vote"

I know from looking at my readership stats that these pieces on the decline of American democracy are not the most popular. I even got an email this morning from a reader asking me why I am so focused on this recently? The answer is because I think we are in real danger as country of losing our democracy. Not because someone takes it from us, but because we are offering it up with both hands. Am I exaggerating? Read this, and you tell me. popular. I even got an email this morning from a reader asking me why I am so focused on this recently. The answer is because I think we are in real danger as country of losing our democracy. Not because someone takes it from us, but because we are offering it up with both hands. Am I exaggerating? Read this, and you tell me.

Credit: San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

The Washington Post’s latest poll is enough to make the Statue of Liberty cringe.

“In a new poll, half of Republicans say they would support postponing the 2020 election if Trump proposed it,” (emphasis added) read the headline of the paper’s Monkey Cage blog (for election geeks) on Thursday, which quickly reverberated around the internet.

“According to a poll conducted by two academic authors and published by The Washington Post, 52 percent of Republicans said they would back a postponement of the next election if Trump called for it,” TheHill.com quickly reported. “If Trump and congressional Republicans proposed postponing the election to ensure only eligible citizens could vote, support from Republicans rises to 56 percent.”

The Hill’s summation didn’t stop there, but affirmed that nearly equal numbers of Republicans—47 percent—think Trump won the popular vote. And a big majority, 68 percent, “also …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Election ’18 We’re Supposed to Be a Democracy, But Half the GOP Is OK with Postponing 2020’s Election

Comments

  1. sam crespi
    Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I agree that there is a danger, and now is when the outcome rests on those in the trenches. It’s not easy to be engaged and in some cases, as shown in the news, it’s dangerous. But there’s a good chance that we can come out of this having realized and fully absorbed how precious, how extraordinary democracy is. Too much as been taken for granted over the decades. Vast numbers of people didn’t vote and expressed their opinion by saying ‘Why should I? It doesn’t work. They’re all corrupt.’ Well guess what, repeat that enough by words or act and that’s what will come to the forefront. Yes, there’s corruption, and probably always will be, but it doesn’t have to be what drives the majority. There are good people on both sides – Dems and GOP – and unfortunately we have some pretty sad greedy folk in charge right now. But, they haven’t managed to do much in Congress and T has had to back down several times. The sleeping giant called Liberty has been awakened, and although there’s still much to be done to insure a fair election, what’s already been achieved is monumental in its own way. It is my sincere hope and prayer that more people are engaged by this fresh enthusiasm and determination to play functioning active roles in our future. It’s amazing that America has lasted this long.. considering the stunning population numbers, the language and cultural differences that our forefathers would never have imagined. T et al have laid down their cards, called us out. And now we must answer to them, to ourselves and future generations by focusing on what we want, what we intend, and not just what might be.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com