Election ’18 We’re Supposed to Be a Democracy, But Half the GOP Is OK with Postponing 2020’s Election
The Washington Post’s latest poll is enough to make the Statue of Liberty cringe.
“In a new poll, half of Republicans say they would support postponing the 2020 election if Trump proposed it,” (emphasis added) read the headline of the paper’s Monkey Cage blog (for election geeks) on Thursday, which quickly reverberated around the internet.
“According to a poll conducted by two academic authors and published by The Washington Post, 52 percent of Republicans said they would back a postponement of the next election if Trump called for it,” TheHill.com quickly reported. “If Trump and congressional Republicans proposed postponing the election to ensure only eligible citizens could vote, support from Republicans rises to 56 percent.”
The Hill’s summation didn’t stop there, but affirmed that nearly equal numbers of Republicans—47 percent—think Trump won the popular vote. And a big majority, 68 percent, “also …
I agree that there is a danger, and now is when the outcome rests on those in the trenches. It’s not easy to be engaged and in some cases, as shown in the news, it’s dangerous. But there’s a good chance that we can come out of this having realized and fully absorbed how precious, how extraordinary democracy is. Too much as been taken for granted over the decades. Vast numbers of people didn’t vote and expressed their opinion by saying ‘Why should I? It doesn’t work. They’re all corrupt.’ Well guess what, repeat that enough by words or act and that’s what will come to the forefront. Yes, there’s corruption, and probably always will be, but it doesn’t have to be what drives the majority. There are good people on both sides – Dems and GOP – and unfortunately we have some pretty sad greedy folk in charge right now. But, they haven’t managed to do much in Congress and T has had to back down several times. The sleeping giant called Liberty has been awakened, and although there’s still much to be done to insure a fair election, what’s already been achieved is monumental in its own way. It is my sincere hope and prayer that more people are engaged by this fresh enthusiasm and determination to play functioning active roles in our future. It’s amazing that America has lasted this long.. considering the stunning population numbers, the language and cultural differences that our forefathers would never have imagined. T et al have laid down their cards, called us out. And now we must answer to them, to ourselves and future generations by focusing on what we want, what we intend, and not just what might be.