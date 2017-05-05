Eating gluten is better for your heart, study finds

Harvard University research has found that gluten consumption is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease, potentially putting a spanner in the works for the lucrative gluten-free industry.
By 2020, the global gluten-free trade is projected to be worth over $11 billion. If healthy-heart organisations catch on to this new study, that mightn’t be the case.
It’s estimated that only one per cent of people in the Western world have celiac disease, the clinically-defined intolerance of gluten that causes inflammation and intestinal damage.
An estimated more than 12 per cent of people follow gluten-free diets, however, either because they are “gluten sensitive” or they have a misguided opinion that gluten is somehow bad for your health. One US survey in 2013 even found that up to 30 per cent of adults actively try to avoid gluten.
Who paid for the study?
This may be food industry propaganda.
Agreed. Look at the history of the American Heart Association. Heavily funded by Procter and Gamble to promote processed vegetable oils as “healthier” alternatives to butter and lard. Also pushed high carb grain based processed foods that helped contribute to the current diabetes crisis.