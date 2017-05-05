Eating gluten is better for your heart, study finds

There must be at least a dozen people in my immediate social set who have limited gluten in their diet. The number is completely disproportionate to the small number of people who actually have gluten issues. It is part of what I see as The Cuisine Trend. It is fascinating. At one antipode the meat heavy, fast food, processed diet. At the other, those whose diet is organic, and within that a subset that are biodynamic. And winding through all of that diet patterns based on “tests,” many of dubious quality. A dinner party, given gluten aversion and other diet restrictions, can be a daunting task. Ask yourself this: Do I think about diet nuances like gluten when I plan a menu for dinner of friends?

The problem is many of these diet issues are not based on real research and can do harm. Having done the research personally, for instance, I would not make a diet decision based on muscle testing. When subject to rigorous study it did not hold up.  Now look at some actual data on one of the things it is used for, gluten. The test is not reliable and, as it turns out cutting gluten out of your diet may have serious adverse consequences. Here’s some data.

Harvard University research has found that gluten consumption is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease, potentially putting a spanner in the works for the lucrative gluten-free industry.

By 2020, the global gluten-free trade is projected to be worth over $11 billion. If healthy-heart organisations catch on to this new study, that mightn’t be the case.

It’s estimated that only one per cent of people in the Western world have celiac disease, the clinically-defined intolerance of gluten that causes inflammation and intestinal damage.

An estimated more than 12 per cent of people follow gluten-free diets, however, either because they are “gluten sensitive” or they have a misguided opinion that gluten is somehow bad for your health. One US survey in 2013 even found that up to 30 per cent of adults actively try to avoid gluten.

  1. shovland
    Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Who paid for the study?

    This may be food industry propaganda.

    • clark
      Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:12 am

      Agreed. Look at the history of the American Heart Association. Heavily funded by Procter and Gamble to promote processed vegetable oils as “healthier” alternatives to butter and lard. Also pushed high carb grain based processed foods that helped contribute to the current diabetes crisis.

