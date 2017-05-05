Drivers who hit protesters blocking roads could be protected under NC House bill

RALEIGH — Drivers who hit a protester who’s blocking the road couldn’t be sued for injuries if they “exercise due care,” under a bill that passed the N.C. House on Thursday.
House Bill 330, approved in a 67-48 vote, comes in response to protests last fall in Charlotte. Protesters upset about the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott blocked interstate highways and other roads in the city.
“These people are nuts to run in front of cars like they do … and say, ‘me and my buddy here are going to stop this two-and-a-half-ton vehicle,’” said Rep. Michael Speciale, a New Bern Republican and a supporter of the bill. “If somebody does bump somebody, why should they be held…
I am envisioning a protester getting hit in charlotte..driver gets off without a charge and the protester gets penalized by Obamacare because he is priced out of the market. It’s like two slices of injustice bread with protester providing the cold cuts in the middle.
This bill hasn’t been passed yet, and the earlier bill we all heard about which targeted protestors for economic costs to businesses was also turned down. Granted, it’s horrifying that it’s even been introduced. NC is, in effect Ground Zero for the Resistance, according to Chris Kromm of the Institute for Southern Studies, and as such is an important place to watch. Many of the GOP gerrymandered districts are due to be altered before the next election which would mean 50 seats in the state legislature could swing in a different direction. To me, it feels as if we’re hanging over the razor’s edge. I sense the resistance growing, getting stronger but how does time factor into this whole bizarre gestalt.