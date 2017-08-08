Don’t listen to the rich: inequality is bad for everyone

Author:     Chris Doucouliagos
Source:     The Conversation
Publication Date:     August 6, 2017 4.10pm EDT
It is an article of faith amongst Republicans that trickle down economics is the policy to pursue. Now we have some actual data. Not surprisingly like everything else in Republican economics this theory is crap.

Having only a few people with most of the wealth, motivates others. This theory is actually wrong according to research.
Credit: Aakkosia sosialistien lapsille (1912)/Flickr

A world where a few people have most of the wealth motivates others who are poor to strive to earn more. And when they do, they’ll invest in businesses and other areas of the economy. That’s the argument for inequality. But it’s wrong.

Our study of 21 OECD countries over more than a 100 years shows income inequality actually restricts people from earning more, educating themselves and becoming entrepreneurs. That flows on to businesses who in turn invest less in things like plant and equipment.

Inequality makes it harder for economies to benefit from innovation. However, if people have access to credit or the money to move up, it can offset this effect.

We measured the impact of this by looking at the number of …

