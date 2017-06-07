Donald Trump’s Triumph of Stupidity

Author:     Staff Writers
Source:     Der Spiegel (Germany)
Publication Date:     June 02, 2017 06:00 PM
 Link: http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/trump-pulls-out-of-climate-deal-western-rift-deepens-a-1150486.html"

I am beginning to get editorials and stories sent in by writers all over the world. This one from Germany presents the general tone of all of them. America has been severely diminished in the eyes of the world.

President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Credit: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

 

 

 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other G-7 leaders did all they could to convince Trump to remain part of the Paris Agreement. But he didn’t listen. Instead, he evoked deep-seated nationalism and plunged the West into a conflict deeper than any since World War II. By SPIEGEL Staff

Until the very end, they tried behind closed doors to get him to change his mind. For the umpteenth time, they presented all the arguments — the humanitarian ones, the geopolitical ones and, of course, the economic ones. They listed the advantages for the economy and for American companies. They explained how limited the hardships would be.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the last one to speak, according to the secret minutes …

  1. shovland
    Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 6:22 am

    Comparing this to WW2 is just one more example of people losing their minds. The left will never return to power if they continue this bizarre behavior.

