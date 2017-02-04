Donald Trump taps Liberty University leader Jerry Falwell Jr. to lead higher education task force

Author:     Matthew Rozsa
Source:    
Publication Date:     Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017 08:41 AM PST
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/02/01/donald-trump-taps-liberty-university-leader-jerry-falwell-jr-to-lead-higher-education-task-force/"

President Trump is a man of his word, it is true, when it serves his interest. And the poor folk who voted for him are going to learn this the hard way. First there was Betsy DeVos, now Jerry Falwell, Jr. Let me pose this question to you: Do you think high quality education is a top priority for the new administration?

Credit: AP/Steve Helbe

President Donald Trump has asked a member of one of America’s most famous evangelical families to lead a task force on higher education.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is the president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Christian college, which was founded by Jerry Falwell’s father, told NBC News on Tuesday night that Falwell has been asked by President Trump to spearhead a group that will try to reform America’s higher education system.

The focus will be on “overregulation and micromanagement of higher education,” according to university spokesman Len Stevens. This would be consistent with Falwell’s past positions, in which he has opposed federal regulations on funding and accreditation for American schools of higher learning.

This isn’t the first time that Falwell has been discussed for a cabinet post. In November he claimed that Donald Trump, who was then president-elect, had asked him to serve as secretary of …

Link to Full Article:  Donald Trump taps Liberty University leader Jerry Falwell Jr. to lead higher education task force

