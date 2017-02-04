Donald Trump taps Liberty University leader Jerry Falwell Jr. to lead higher education task force

President Donald Trump has asked a member of one of America’s most famous evangelical families to lead a task force on higher education.
The focus will be on “overregulation and micromanagement of higher education,” according to university spokesman Len Stevens. This would be consistent with Falwell’s past positions, in which he has opposed federal regulations on funding and accreditation for American schools of higher learning.
This isn’t the first time that Falwell has been discussed for a cabinet post. In November he claimed that Donald Trump, who was then president-elect, had asked him to serve as secretary of …