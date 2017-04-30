Donald Trump is taking on Michelle Obama’s healthy food legacy

Author:     Julia Belluz
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Apr 29, 2017, 12:48pm EDT
Link: http://www.vox.com/2017/4/29/15479488/donald-trump-michelle-obama-school-lunch-menu-labels"

In 100 days Donald Trump and his band of Trump zombies have done irreparable harm to the meager social safety net in America. It will take some months for the impact of these decisions to play out, but soon enough we will see by the social outcome data that society has become degraded.

What bothers me the most about all this is how nasty minded and greedy it all is.

Michelle Obama in the White House Garden — a lasting tribute to the food movement.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla

Trump brags about eating fast food. Michelle Obama planted a vegetable garden at the White House. Now it seems the President is quietly trying to overtake the former First Lady’s vision for the future of food in America.

Michelle Obama had a strikingly successful record of fighting the obesity epidemic and improving nutrition — both symbolically and through advocacy for legislation. But many Obama-era efforts to push the food industry in a healthier direction are now under threat.

Over the last couple of weeks, a number of reports have surfaced suggesting that the food industry is trying to capitalize on Trump’s anti-regulation agenda and push back on reforms aimed at making our food supply healthier. The food lobbyists, emboldened by the current White House, are reportedly pushing back on recent healthy …

