Donald Trump has taken more vacation days in 7 months Than Obama did in 8 years

I’m going to just let this story speak for itself.

Donald Trump gestures as he plays golf.
President Donald Trump was a frequent Twitter critic of former President Barack Obama for his vacation days and golf outings, but to date, Trump has outpaced the former president on both those fronts.

Before entering the White House, Trump was a frequent critic of Obama’s personal time outside the Oval Office. Trump even criticized taking vacations at all.

“Don’t take vacations. What’s the point? If you’re not enjoying your work, you’re in the wrong job,” tweeted Trump in 2012.

Trump has apparently changed his position on the matter, as the president is set to take a 17-day vacation starting Friday. The president will head to his private golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey for what his aides are calling a “working vacation.” While he’s gone, the White House will receive maintenance on the heating and cooling system. Everyone, including staff, will …

