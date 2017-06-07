How Donald Trump Shifted Kids-Cancer Charity Money Into His Business

Author:     Dan Alexander
Source:     Forbes
Publication Date:     Jun 6, 2017 @ 11:58 AM
 Link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2017/06/06/how-donald-trump-shifted-kids-cancer-charity-money-into-his-business/#11ceb4076b4a"

This article, which I found in Forbes Magazine, the beating heart of establishment financial journalism is… what can I say. I’ll let it speak for itself.

Eric and Donald Trump

LIKE AUTUMN LEAVES, sponsored Cadillacs, Ferraris and Maseratis descend on the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York, in September for the Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational. Year after year, the formula is consistent: 18 holes of perfectly trimmed fairways with a dose of Trumpian tackiness, including Hooters waitresses and cigar spreads, followed by a clubhouse dinner, dates encouraged. The crowd leans toward real estate insiders, family friends and C-list celebrities, such as former baseball slugger Darryl Strawberry and reality housewife (and bankruptcy-fraud felon) Teresa Giudice.

The real star of the day is Eric Trump, the president’s second son and now the co-head of the Trump Organization, who has hosted this event for ten years on behalf of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. He’s done a ton of good: To date, he’s directed more than $11 million there, the vast …

Link to Full Article:  How Donald Trump Shifted Kids-Cancer Charity Money Into His Business

  1. Paul H. Smith
    Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10:14 am

    There is no doubt that Trump is an unethical, immoral, low-life SOB. I’m not sure Hillary Clinton would have been much better–just cleverer at keeping it hidden. Which is why I didn’t vote for either one of them. No need for extra personal hygiene after casting my ballot. 🙂

