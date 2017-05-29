Donald Trump seems happy to destroy the planet. Only China and India can save us now

Earlier this year Donald Trump received a personal letter urging him not to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
If the US pulled out, the letter said, it would lose a seat at discussions and could not make a case for “the most cost-effective greenhouse gas reduction options”.
Another voice in his ear said the US would weaken its own hand by “basically uninviting itself” from a number of negotiating tables.
During his election campaign, the Republican candidate dismissed climate change science …
The smog in China and India tell us how well they are doing at saving the planet.