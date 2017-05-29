Donald Trump seems happy to destroy the planet. Only China and India can save us now

This is what the United States looks like from England. Donald Trump has done serious damage to the way the United States  is perceived. There is a new geopolitical trend emerging, and America is severely diminished.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Earlier this year Donald Trump received a personal letter urging him not to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

If the US pulled out, the letter said, it would lose a seat at discussions and could not make a case for “the most cost-effective greenhouse gas reduction options”.

Another voice in his ear said the US would weaken its own hand by “basically uninviting itself” from a number of negotiating tables.

 Those urging Mr Trump to stick with the agreement made by Barack Obama were not long-haired greenies or earnest activists. Rather, they were the chief executives of ExxonMobil, the world’s largest listed oil company, and Royal Dutch Shell. For they see the danger of the world’s most powerful nation not being present. Trump, apparently does not.

During his election campaign, the Republican candidate dismissed climate change science …

  1. shovland
    Monday, May 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    The smog in China and India tell us how well they are doing at saving the planet.

