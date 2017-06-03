What if Donald Trump doesn’t matter?

Author:     John D. Sutter
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     5:23 PM ET | Friday 2 June 2017
 Link: http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/02/politics/sutter-paris-agreement-pruitt-comment/"

Here is the truth of it.

U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Joshua Roberts

 

US President Donald Trump stood at a podium in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon and gave a 2,000-word speech about exiting the world’s most important climate change agreement without actually mentioning “climate change.”

Trump said the Paris Agreement is “draconian” — but it’s voluntary.
He said it won’t meaningfully slow the rise in global temperatures — but it will.
And he said it would cost the United States jobs — when the opposite is likely true.
Meanwhile, in Antarctica, a crack in the Larsen C ice shelf is growing by 11 miles just this week. The crack is only
  1. Rev. Dean
    Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Actually, what the human race is causing is a “climate disaster” and that is what it should be called. If a person is critical about investigating what is going on, they will find a global crisis with species extinction and sea level rise that can wipe out all life on the planet unless we do something about it. Let’s all call it what it is and let’s do something about it ! We obviously cannot trust our unintelligent leaders in our country to do anything, so we must do it on a personal level: everyone must pitch in to combat this disaster.

