Donald Trump Was Bailed Out of Bankruptcy by Russia Crime Bosses

In 2008, Donald Trump Jr. attended a real estate conference, where he stated that
Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.
As it turns out, that may have been an understatement. Human rights lawyer Scott Horton, whose work in the region goes back to defending Andrei Sakharov and other Soviet dissidents, has gone through a series of studies by the Financial Times to show how funds from Russian crime lords bailed Trump out after yet anther bankruptcy. The conclusions are stark.
…
Among the powerful facts that DNI missed were a series of very deep studies published in the [Financial Times] that examined the structure and history of several major Trump real estate projects from the last decade—the period after his seventh bankruptcy and the cancellation of all his bank lines of credit. …
Hillary was part of the NeoCon crowd that has started all the wars since 2000 and wants to ramp up conflict with Russia.
Trump says anyone who wants war with Russia is stupid.
The Saudi’s stopped making contributions to the Clinton Foundation when she lost.
Read “McMafia” to find out how deep the influence of organized crime is.
Remember that the Mob helped elect Kennedy.