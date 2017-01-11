Donald Trump Was Bailed Out of Bankruptcy by Russia Crime Bosses

Author:     Mark Sumner
Source:     Alternet (U.S.)
Publication Date:     January 10, 2017
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/donald-trump-was-bailed-out-bankruptcy-russia-crime-bosses"

If you look at the polls Trump’s standing is dropping like a rock. The USA Today poll published yesterday afternoon showed Trump 37%, and Obama 55%, and I will bet they fall further still as people really begin to get a look at the man  a little less than half of us elected President.

The Financial Times has done considerable research published in several installments concerning Trump’s Russian business relationships. This is a summary of them. After you read this, and click back to source material, if  you voted for Trump ask yourself: Am I o.k. with a man like this as my President?

In 2008, Donald Trump Jr. attended a real estate conference, where he stated that

Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.

As it turns out, that may have been an understatement. Human rights lawyer Scott Horton, whose work in the region goes back to defending Andrei Sakharov and other Soviet dissidents, has gone through a series of studies by the Financial Times to show how funds from Russian crime lords bailed Trump out after yet anther bankruptcy. The conclusions are stark.

Among the powerful facts that DNI missed were a series of very deep studies published in the [Financial Times] that examined the structure and history of several major Trump real estate projects from the last decade—the period after his seventh bankruptcy and the cancellation of all his bank lines of credit. …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Donald Trump Was Bailed Out of Bankruptcy by Russia Crime Bosses

Comments

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Hillary was part of the NeoCon crowd that has started all the wars since 2000 and wants to ramp up conflict with Russia.

    Trump says anyone who wants war with Russia is stupid.

    The Saudi’s stopped making contributions to the Clinton Foundation when she lost.

    Read “McMafia” to find out how deep the influence of organized crime is.

    Remember that the Mob helped elect Kennedy.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com