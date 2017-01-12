The ‘Divided States of America’?

Increasingly I see the United States unravelling, and I suspect that one of the social outcome effects of Trump’ presidency, if it runs four years, which I am far from clear is going to be the case, will be to exacerbate the Great Schism Trend.

Even it’s untimely termination would produce the same result so, either way, I see a very different country taking form in our immediate future.

The gun issue, the race issue, the immigration issue, the religion issue I think are going to augment the migrations created by climate change to produce a self-sorting population effect. Added to that will be the growing failure of Red value states as their anti-wellbeing policies result in social collapse. Several of the Old South states are already little more than plantation economies.

If I am right within a decade, maybe 15 years, political tensions will be such that the federal forms will remain, but real power will devolve to the states. You can already see both processes at work. The failure of the social structure of Kansas, explicitly run as a study in Republican economics on one side, and Jerry Brown and California leading the way in wellbeing oriented social policies and the transition out of the carbon era, and enjoying growth and prosperity

In its end-of-year issue, Time magazine rather unsurprisingly named Donald Trump

its “Person of the Year.” More surprisingly, there was a subtitle under Trump’s cover p

hoto that stated, “President of the Divided States of America.”

Time ran no such subtitle when it recognized George W. Bush in 2000 or Bill Clinton in 1992 with its Person of the Year designation. Yet those presidents were elected, respectively, by a slim margin in the Electoral College or with less than 50% of the vote.

In fact, the popular-vote margin has been less than three percentage points in three of the past five elections, and it hasn’t come close to the traditional “landslide” threshold of 10 points since 1996, when Clinton beat Bob Dole by nine points.

U.S. Popular Vote for President, 1952-2016 Elections
Winner Loser Gap*
% % pct. pts.
2016 46.1 48.2 -2
2012 51.1 47.2 4
2008 52.9 45.7
    I think the devolution of the states into increasingly autonomous entities is the most optimistic possibility among several.
    At this point we are basically trying to hold together as a single entity something akin to Iran and Denmark. Those are exaggerations obviously, but not by as much as it might seem. Minus the red states we would be much more like the best part of Europe and minus the blue states the US would be much more like a ‘christian’ version of Iran.
    Our constitution’s logic is predicated on practical consensus, not majority rule, and there is no longer much practical consensus in this country. The reaction of so many Republicans to what they would demand intense investigations if a Democrat were accused is proof. Even the possibility of treason is not enough for them to care to seriously investigate the charges if it threatens their dominance. They are not Americans in the same sense that most Democrats are Americans.
    Increasingly independent states can serve as cultural magnets facilitating people to move to where they feel most at home. This is already happening, and would increase as autonomy increases. That beats civil war or national fascism all over the place.
    Plus since Russia’s decline, militarily the US has been the most powerful state by a huge margin, and was quickly corrupted by that power. A decline in military power would probably bring with it an increase in intelligence. As Nietzsche once quipped: “Power makes stupid.” In our case it most certainly has.

