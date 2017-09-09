Disturbing New Evidence of How the Trump Era Is Boosting Misinformation and Propaganda

Author:     DENISE CLIFTON
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     SEP. 7, 2017 6:00 AM
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/09/on-the-front-lines-of-the-trump-fueled-information-wars/"

Here is another report on what I see as a major cultural trend; one that is changing the nature of American society. In yesterday’s edition I published the Snopes assessment of some of the active disinformation campaigns going on; this report is a complement to that.

It is getting harder and harder, particularly if you get your information principally from the net, or if you are in a market dominated by Sinclair media, or you watch only Fox, to get information that can be trusted.

Members of the media raise their hands in the White House press briefing room to be called on.
Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

The signs started popping up on the margins of social media as far back as 2010: Like-minded conspiracy theories spread by far-right sites like InfoWars and Russian government-controlled media like RT. Tweets that accused mainstream media organizations of reporting “fake news.” And later, social media networks that appeared to follow both white nationalist and Wikileaks-related accounts.

Initially, University of Washington professor and researcher Kate Starbird was studying how rumors spread on social media after disasters; they typically began with high volume after a crisis and then dissipated as news reports confirmed what happened. Then, in 2013, sorting through data after the Boston Marathon bombings, Starbird and her students noticed another kind of rumor—a kind that gained traction and volume over a longer period of time, in spite of …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Disturbing New Evidence of How the Trump Era Is Boosting Misinformation and Propaganda

Comments

  1. Steve Hovland
    Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 7:26 am

    All of the mainstream media peddled lies in the run up to the Iraq War.
    All of them published the inaccurate polls leading up to the 2016 election.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com