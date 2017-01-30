Denver police to protesters: ‘Stop doing anything that could be construed as free speech’

Author:     David Edwards
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     29 Jan 2017 at 15:36 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/denver-police-to-protesters-stop-doing-anything-that-could-be-construed-as-free-speech/"

You can watch the First Amendment evaporating. And note that this happened in Denver a Blue value city.

There is a video you can click through and see it.

Denver Police Commander Tony Lopez
Credit: YouTube

Protesters at the Denver airport over the weekend were told by police that it was illegal to exercise “free speech without a permit.”

Denverite reported that over 200 people gathered at the Denver International Airport on Friday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

In video posted to YouTube, Police Commander Tony Lopez can be seen advising demonstrators that they are in violation of the law.

“Stop doing anything that could be construed as free speech without a permit,” he explains.

Lopez warns in the video, which lacks context, that even carrying a copy of the U.S. Constitution was prohibited in the airport.

“I cannot carry the Constitution without a permit?” one protester asks.

“Correct,” the officer replies.…

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Denver police to protesters: ‘Stop doing anything that could be construed as free speech’

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com