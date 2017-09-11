Deforestation Has Double the Effect on Global Warming Than Previously Thought

Author:     Aristos Georgiou
Source:     Reader Supported News/International Business Times
Publication Date:     8 September 2017
 Link: http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/318-66/45666-deforestation-has-double-the-effect-on-global-warming-than-previously-thought"

We are running out of time, some scientists think we have already run out of time, to reduce — it can no longer be eliminated — the effects of climate change. But human greed is such I don’t think we are going to do what is needed. Deforestation is a classic example of the process that is destroying our environment. This report lays out the situation pretty well. Will we stop? What do you think?

In the fight against climate change, much of the focus rests on reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and developing alternative energy sources. However, the results of a new study suggest that far more attention should be paid to deforestation and how the land is used subsequently – the effects of which make a bigger contribution to climate change than previously thought. (emphasis added)

The research, conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal Environmental Research Letters,shows just how much this impact has been underestimated. Even if all fossil fuel emissions are eradicated, if current rates of deforestation in the tropics continue through to 2100 then there will still be a 1.5 degree Celsius increase in global temperature.

Most scientists believe that a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels will bring dangerous disruption to the world’s climate. Indeed, many already think this target may be unattainable.

  1. Dan Page
    Monday, September 11, 2017 at 8:24 am

    This is a no brainer that only a population disconnected from Nature could not see. The canary in the mine shaft died a long time ago, and we are beginning to pay the piper for our planetary abuse. It’s never too late to grow up and become responsible Earthlings but that would require a coming together of minds and–wow– how could that ever happen? Too many conflicting belief systems in operation on this planet for that to happen. Maybe the next go round of civilization will figure that out.

