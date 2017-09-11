Deforestation Has Double the Effect on Global Warming Than Previously Thought

In the fight against climate change, much of the focus rests on reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and developing alternative energy sources. However, the results of a new study suggest that far more attention should be paid to deforestation and how the land is used subsequently – the effects of which make a bigger contribution to climate change than previously thought. (emphasis added)
The research, conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal Environmental Research Letters,shows just how much this impact has been underestimated. Even if all fossil fuel emissions are eradicated, if current rates of deforestation in the tropics continue through to 2100 then there will still be a 1.5 degree Celsius increase in global temperature.
Most scientists believe that a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels will bring dangerous disruption to the world’s climate. Indeed, many already think this target may be unattainable.
This is a no brainer that only a population disconnected from Nature could not see. The canary in the mine shaft died a long time ago, and we are beginning to pay the piper for our planetary abuse. It’s never too late to grow up and become responsible Earthlings but that would require a coming together of minds and–wow– how could that ever happen? Too many conflicting belief systems in operation on this planet for that to happen. Maybe the next go round of civilization will figure that out.