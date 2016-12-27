The Decline of Empathy and the Appeal of Right-Wing Politics

Author:     Michael Bader, DMH
Source:     Psychology Today
Publication Date:     December 25, 2016
 Link: https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/what-is-he-thinking/201612/the-decline-empathy-and-the-appeal-right-wing-politics"

Because of the four under-discussed international meta-trends I have been writing about and the effect they have had particularly on the psychology of the people of  United States, I see the Great Schism Trend in this country growing almost daily.

Our profit above all other considerations social order, with little concern for individual, family, community, national, or planetary wellbeing  has created social damage that it make take several generations and untold misery to reverse. And then it will only happen when individuals make a commitment to be an agent of change towards a more compassionate and life-affirming society.

The Still Face Paradigm experiment.
Credit: Dr. Edward Tronick

In 1978, developmental psychologist Edward Tronick and his colleagues published a paper in the Journal of the American Academy of Child Psychiatry that demonstrated the psychological importance of the earliest interactions between a mother and her baby. The interactions of interest involved the playful, animated, and reciprocal mirroring of each other’s facial expressions. Tronick’s experimental design was simple:  A mother was asked to play naturally in this way with her 6-month-old infant.  The mother was then instructed to suddenly make her facial expression flat and neutral—completely “still,” in other words–and to do so for three minutes, regardless of her baby’s activity.  Mothers were then told to resume normal play.  The design came to be called the “still face paradigm.”

When mothers stopped their facial responses to their babies, when their faces were “still,” babies first anxiously strove to reconnect with their …

Link to Full Article:  The Decline of Empathy and the Appeal of Right-Wing Politics

