A Declaration of the Immediate Causes which Induce and Justify the Secession of the State of Mississippi from the Federal Union
In the momentous step which our State has taken of dissolving its connection with the government of which we so long formed a part, it is but just that we should declare the prominent reasons which have induced our course.
Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery– the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. These products have become necessities of the world, and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization. That blow has been long aimed at the institution, and was at the point of reaching its consummation. There was no choice …
Stephen, I am distressed that there is little mention of the confederate revolt being referred to as a traitorist act against our nation. While the focus is on the issue of slavery, the secession of the South led to the deaths of more than 620,000 men, equal to the number killed in ALL our subsequent wars. This is the price of their devotion to their Southern Heritage. Is this worthy of their celebration?