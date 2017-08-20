A Declaration of the Immediate Causes which Induce and Justify the Secession of the State of Mississippi from the Federal Union

Author:     Mississippi State Legislature
Source:     Lillian Goldman Law LIbrary
Publication Date:     20 August 2017 (used)
 Link: http://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/csa_missec.asp"

Just to make the importance of slavery in the secession that led to the Confederacy very specific here is  the declaration passed by the Mississippi state legislature. So please, when someone tells you that the Civil War was not about slavery, tell them to actually learn American history, not White Supremacist fantasies.

 

In the momentous step which our State has taken of dissolving its connection with the government of which we so long formed a part, it is but just that we should declare the prominent reasons which have induced our course.

Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery– the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. These products have become necessities of the world, and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization. That blow has been long aimed at the institution, and was at the point of reaching its consummation. There was no choice …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  A Declaration of the Immediate Causes which Induce and Justify the Secession of the State of Mississippi from the Federal Union

Comments

  1. GALEN
    Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 6:08 am

    Stephen, I am distressed that there is little mention of the confederate revolt being referred to as a traitorist act against our nation. While the focus is on the issue of slavery, the secession of the South led to the deaths of more than 620,000 men, equal to the number killed in ALL our subsequent wars. This is the price of their devotion to their Southern Heritage. Is this worthy of their celebration?

    Reply

