The Data That Turned the World Upside Down

Author:     Hannes Grassegger and Mikael Krogerus
Source:     Motherboard
Publication Date:     Jan 28 2017, 6:15am
 Link: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/big-data-cambridge-analytica-brexit-trump"

I think Trump has figured out how to play the media, and the voters,  in essence gaming the system. He doesn’t actually know how to govern, but he does know this. Here I think is a very interesting and an accurate assessment on what’s really going on.

Alexander Nix at the 2016 Concordia Summit in New York.
Credit: Concordia Summit

Psychologist Michal Kosinski developed a method to analyze people in minute detail based on their Facebook activity. Did a similar tool help propel Donald Trump to victory? Two reporters from Zurich-based Das Magazin went data-gathering.​

On November 9 at around 8.30 AM., Michal Kosinski woke up in the Hotel Sunnehus in Zurich. The 34-year-old researcher had come to give a lecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) about the dangers of Big Data and the digital revolution. Kosinski gives regular lectures on this topic all over the world. He is a leading expert in psychometrics, a data-driven sub-branch of psychology. When he turned on the TV that morning, he saw that the bombshell had exploded: contrary to forecasts by all leading statisticians, Donald J. Trump had been elected president of the United States.

For a

4 Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Data That Turned the World Upside Down

Comments

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 3:29 am

    “They” own our bubbles and know out how to milk us. We are a targeted, nay a captive audience. Monkey see, monkey do.

    Nature bats last. There’s even a website for that too.

    Reply
  2. shovland
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Many of Trump’s opponents don’t even know what his game is. It’s called “21st Century Influence Techniques.” It’s not a mystery. People need to do their homework. Unfortunately, so many people are busy making themselves mentally ill over this that they are failing to conduct a proper opposition.

    Reply
  3. shovland
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    All of the issues that Trump exploited were out there all during the Obama years.

    Reply
  4. David Bean
    Friday, February 3, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    He smart. Mike Deaver was too. Good at ‘teflon’. Your (free) corporate media, not so much.
    Celebrate the Great Exposer in what he exposes. Celebrate the Great Disruptor in the bad things he disrupts: F-35, Big Pharma, Corporate trade agreements, Bank get home free cards.

    Fight the good fight, but do not exhaust yourself on every single battle. Halt the unconstitutional stuff! In the streets, in the courts, and in phone calls (not emails) to your senators and representatives.

    Support citizen funded reporters. For example David Cay Johnston’s DCReport.

    This little story is BIG NEWS. Your election was jooked. You were hoodwinked by BigData by your own Facebook. We are now installing a cabinet of oligarchs to rule over us. The Klepocrasy goes overt. Celebrate the Great Exposer…. and act.

    I ask those wiser than I, How do we get a new election,as we come to discover we have been technologially deceived this last November? How do we Cnrl Z?

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com