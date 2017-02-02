The Data That Turned the World Upside Down

Psychologist Michal Kosinski developed a method to analyze people in minute detail based on their Facebook activity. Did a similar tool help propel Donald Trump to victory? Two reporters from Zurich-based Das Magazin went data-gathering.
On November 9 at around 8.30 AM., Michal Kosinski woke up in the Hotel Sunnehus in Zurich. The 34-year-old researcher had come to give a lecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) about the dangers of Big Data and the digital revolution. Kosinski gives regular lectures on this topic all over the world. He is a leading expert in psychometrics, a data-driven sub-branch of psychology. When he turned on the TV that morning, he saw that the bombshell had exploded: contrary to forecasts by all leading statisticians, Donald J. Trump had been elected president of the United States.
For a…
“They” own our bubbles and know out how to milk us. We are a targeted, nay a captive audience. Monkey see, monkey do.
Nature bats last. There’s even a website for that too.
Many of Trump’s opponents don’t even know what his game is. It’s called “21st Century Influence Techniques.” It’s not a mystery. People need to do their homework. Unfortunately, so many people are busy making themselves mentally ill over this that they are failing to conduct a proper opposition.
All of the issues that Trump exploited were out there all during the Obama years.
He smart. Mike Deaver was too. Good at ‘teflon’. Your (free) corporate media, not so much.
Celebrate the Great Exposer in what he exposes. Celebrate the Great Disruptor in the bad things he disrupts: F-35, Big Pharma, Corporate trade agreements, Bank get home free cards.
Fight the good fight, but do not exhaust yourself on every single battle. Halt the unconstitutional stuff! In the streets, in the courts, and in phone calls (not emails) to your senators and representatives.
Support citizen funded reporters. For example David Cay Johnston’s DCReport.
This little story is BIG NEWS. Your election was jooked. You were hoodwinked by BigData by your own Facebook. We are now installing a cabinet of oligarchs to rule over us. The Klepocrasy goes overt. Celebrate the Great Exposer…. and act.
I ask those wiser than I, How do we get a new election,as we come to discover we have been technologially deceived this last November? How do we Cnrl Z?