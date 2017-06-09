The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI

Author:     Will Knight
Source:     MIT Technology Review
Publication Date:     April 11, 2017
 Link: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/604087/the-dark-secret-at-the-heart-of-ai/

It is my view that AI while it holds great promise also threatens catastrophe because the ethics of humanity do not rise to a level where they can counteract humanity’s greed and lust for power. I think the Terminator movies have a strong precognition aspect to them. Here is one of the best articles I have read about AI and what is going on with this technological trend.

Credit: Keith Rankin/MIT

Last year, a strange self-driving car was released onto the quiet roads of Monmouth County, New Jersey. The experimental vehicle, developed by researchers at the chip maker Nvidia, didn’t look different from other autonomous cars, but it was unlike anything demonstrated by Google, Tesla, or General Motors, and it showed the rising power of artificial intelligence. The car didn’t follow a single instruction provided by an engineer or programmer. Instead, it relied entirely on an algorithm that had taught itself to drive by watching a human do it.

Getting a car to drive this way was an impressive feat. But it’s also a bit unsettling, since it isn’t completely clear how the car makes its decisions. Information from the vehicle’s sensors goes straight into a huge network of artificial neurons that process the data and then deliver the commands required to operate the steering wheel, the brakes, …

Link to Full Article:  The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI

  1. Sylvia Muckerman
    Friday, June 9, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Holy Cow!

