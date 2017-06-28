Daimler vs Tesla: The Electric Truck War

As Tesla prepares to jump into the electric truck market, Daimler is poised and ready to take on the competition.
Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, has been investing heavily in the global truck business for years. The German automaker now has five commercial truck brands: Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner Trucks, Mitsubishi FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz.
In an April Twitter post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that a Tesla semi-truck reveal has been set for September. And that the company’s truck team has done “an amazing job. Seriously next level.”
As for a pickup truck, that will be rolling out in 18 to 24 months from April, Musk said.
Tesla is preparing to meet demand in global markets like the U.S., Europe, and China, where vehicle emissions rules are getting tighter. Most of these…