Crack in Greenland glacier has scientists’ attention

Source:     KXLY (Spokane)
Publication Date:     Apr 17, 2017 11:08 PM PDT
 Link: http://www.kxly.com/weather/crack-in-greenland-glacier-has-scientists-attention/453802868

Here’s some more bad news about what is happening in Greenland. The net result of this will be an increase in sea rise.

The massive Petermann Glacier looks like it is ready to calve

Something caught Stef Lhermitte’s eye last week as he pored over satellite images of Northwest Greenland’s Petermann Glacier, one of the largest glaciers in Greenland.

“I saw a small line and thought ‘that seems new,’ ” said Lhermitte as he described the discovery he made, almost by accident, as he was testing a methodology to detect melt that requires making animated GIFs from the black and blue grainy images of Greenland captured by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellite.

Lhermitte, an assistant professor at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, checked other satellite records and determined the crack showed up in July 2016, but to his knowledge, had not been noticed by anyone.

Greenland is responsible for about one-third of the sea-level rise the Earth is experiencing, so a new crack and potential breaking off of one its …

