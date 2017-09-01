Court Concedes DNC Had the Right to Rig Primaries Against Sanders

In June 2016, a class action lawsuit was filed against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz for violating the DNC Charter by rigging the Democratic presidential primaries for Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders. Even former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid admitted in July 2016, “I knew—everybody knew—that this was not a fair deal.” He added that Debbie Wasserman Schultz should have resigned much sooner than she did. The lawsuit was filed to push the DNC to admit their wrongdoing and provide Bernie Sanders supporters, who supported him financially with millions of dollars in campaign contributions, with restitution for being cheated.
I suspect as long as the majority of the Congress is occupied by GOP obstructionists Bernie would have had big problems getting things done. I read a study conducted by the Guardian (UK), which is a very respectable source about a computer program they set up to analyze the attacks on Hillary – the media, the dialogue, the language, etc. And the computer analysis said the results of Hillary vis Trump were heavily, nastily gender biased. I don’t think America is going to have a female president for some time, even though there are a number who would have been much much better than our current President. I voted for her because I felt she might be able to negotiate bi partisan agreements more easily than Bernie.