Court Concedes DNC Had the Right to Rig Primaries Against Sanders

Author:     Michael Sainato
Source:     Observer
Publication Date:     08/26/17 6:58am
 Link: http://observer.com/2017/08/court-admits-dnc-and-debbie-wasserman-schulz-rigged-primaries-against-sanders/"

When I was a Washington State delegate for Bernie Sanders it was clear to me and the other delegates with whom I spoke that the game was rigged so Hillary Clinton would get the nomination. Some people thought that was just fine. Obviously for many reasons I did not.

As history has played out it is clear this election rigging worked to the eternal shame of the Clintons and Wasserman-Schultz. They bear much of the responsibility in my view for the abomination in which America now finds itself, and I hope we never hear from any of them again. They should be shunned for what they did.

Imagine what the U.S. would be like today if Sanders had become President.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Credit: Joe Raedle

In June 2016, a class action lawsuit was filed against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz for violating the DNC Charter by rigging the Democratic presidential primaries for Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders. Even former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid admitted in July 2016, “I knew—everybody knew—that this was not a fair deal.” He added that Debbie Wasserman Schultz should have resigned much sooner than she did. The lawsuit was filed to push the DNC to admit their wrongdoing and provide Bernie Sanders supporters, who supported him financially with millions of dollars in campaign contributions, with restitution for being cheated.

On August 25, 2017, Federal Judge William Zloch, dismissed the lawsuit after several months of litigation during which DNC attorneys argued that the DNC would be well within their rights to select their
  1. sam crespi
    Friday, September 1, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I suspect as long as the majority of the Congress is occupied by GOP obstructionists Bernie would have had big problems getting things done. I read a study conducted by the Guardian (UK), which is a very respectable source about a computer program they set up to analyze the attacks on Hillary – the media, the dialogue, the language, etc. And the computer analysis said the results of Hillary vis Trump were heavily, nastily gender biased. I don’t think America is going to have a female president for some time, even though there are a number who would have been much much better than our current President. I voted for her because I felt she might be able to negotiate bi partisan agreements more easily than Bernie.

