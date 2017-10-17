In these countries, most residents think religion does more harm than good

Author:     Sally French
Source:     Market Watch
Publication Date:     Oct 16, 2017 4:20 p.m. ET
 Link: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-these-countries-most-residents-think-religion-does-more-harm-than-good-2017-10-16"

I make a very sharp distinction between religion and spirituality. This is my view: Religions are entirely man made. They arise when a single individual having a nonlocal consciousness experience shares it.  If they are sufficiently charismatic, and their words fall on an audience open to their message, a cult starts and, if it continues to grow becomes a religion. People write down what the original experiencer says about their experience(s) and the religion develops scared scripture, priests and all the other appurtenances we associate with religion.

In contrast spirituality is the experience of nonlocal awareness. The word itself developed in pre-scientific days when people had no other way to think about what happened to them, but that the gods, or god, devas, spirits, or whatever is culturally relevant was speaking to them.

My only interest in religion is anthropological, but my interest in understanding spirituality has been a life long passion.

Sadly across the arc of history religion has been and continues to be to this day the source of much of human misery. Interestingly that is a view that is growing in popularity. Here is the latest data.

A majority of residents from countries including Belgium, Germany, Spain, Australia, Sweden and Great Britain agreed with that statement.

Overall, 49% of respondents to the survey said they agreed that religion does more harm than good in the world, while 51% disagreed. And the country LEAST likely to say that religion does more harm than good? Japan.

However, people in Japan are also least likely to agree with the statement that “religious people make better citizens,” and are also least likely to agree with the statement “my religion defines me as a person.”

 See the full breakdown of the results here:
Country Percent of residents who agree with the statement “Religion does more harm in the world than good”
Belgium 68%
Germany 63%
Spain 63%
Australia 63%
India 62%
Sweden 62%
Great Britain 62%
France 61%
Canada 55%
Hungary 53%
Argentina 49%
Poland 49%
Italy 47%
Serbia 43%
Mexico 43%
