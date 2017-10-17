In these countries, most residents think religion does more harm than good

A majority of residents from countries including Belgium, Germany, Spain, Australia, Sweden and Great Britain agreed with that statement.
Overall, 49% of respondents to the survey said they agreed that religion does more harm than good in the world, while 51% disagreed. And the country LEAST likely to say that religion does more harm than good? Japan.
However, people in Japan are also least likely to agree with the statement that “religious people make better citizens,” and are also least likely to agree with the statement “my religion defines me as a person.”
|Country
|Percent of residents who agree with the statement “Religion does more harm in the world than good”
|Belgium
|68%
|Germany
|63%
|Spain
|63%
|Australia
|63%
|India
|62%
|Sweden
|62%
|Great Britain
|62%
|France
|61%
|Canada
|55%
|Hungary
|53%
|Argentina
|49%
|Poland
|49%
|Italy
|47%
|Serbia
|43%
|Mexico
|43%