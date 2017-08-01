Correction — Is 69% of All Olive Oil Fake?

Author:    
Source:     Snopes.com
Publication Date:     01 August 2017
 Link: http://www.snopes.com/food/ingredient/oliveoil.asp"

Everyone once in a while, not very often thankfully because I hate to be embarrassed, something needs to be corrected. Yesterday I ran a piece on olive oil. It wasn’t wrong fundamentally, but it had errors and should be considered mixed. Here is the corrective information. My apologies for not digging deeper.

CLAIM

A study showed 69% of all store-bought extra virgin olive oils in the US are ‘probably fake.’ See Example(s)

RATING

 MIXTURE

WHAT’S TRUE

Testing carried out in 2008 and 2010 reported that some popular olive oil brands did not meet the criteria to be labeled as “extra virgin.”

WHAT’S FALSE

Tests did not show that 69% of the olive oil sold in the U.S. is made wholly or primarily from something other than olives.

ORIGIN

In early March 2015, an article titled “Fake Olive Oil: What You Need to Know [Now]” began circulating via social media, focusing on the health benefits of olive oil and making the claim that 69% of store-bought olive oils are “probably fake.”

Predictably the claim was well-circulated among health buffs, as olive oil is prized for its status as a heart-healthy food. The prospect of counterfeit olive oil caused many diners to wonder what …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Correction — Is 69% of All Olive Oil Fake?

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com