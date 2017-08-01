Correction — Is 69% of All Olive Oil Fake?

CLAIM
A study showed 69% of all store-bought extra virgin olive oils in the US are ‘probably fake.’ See Example(s)
RATING
WHAT’S TRUE
Testing carried out in 2008 and 2010 reported that some popular olive oil brands did not meet the criteria to be labeled as “extra virgin.”
WHAT’S FALSE
Tests did not show that 69% of the olive oil sold in the U.S. is made wholly or primarily from something other than olives.
ORIGIN
In early March 2015, an article titled “Fake Olive Oil: What You Need to Know [Now]” began circulating via social media, focusing on the health benefits of olive oil and making the claim that 69% of store-bought olive oils are “probably fake.”
Predictably the claim was well-circulated among health buffs, as olive oil is prized for its status as a heart-healthy food. The prospect of counterfeit olive oil caused many diners to wonder what …