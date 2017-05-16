Coral Reefs Generate Half of Earth’s Oxygen — and They Could All Die Off by 2050

When he was six years old, Dean Miller already knew he wanted to be a marine biologist. At that time, growing up in Australia, the world of marine biology seemed both spectacular and limitless, he says.
“I wanted to study the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef, the intricate and complex connections between the thousands of different life-forms that represent the most diverse ecosystem on the planet,” Miller told Truthout.
But in the last two years, this has all changed for him.
To see more stories like this, visit “Planet or Profit?”
“I now look at the reef as an ecosystem that is suffering from our actions and I feel guilty …
This is absolutely heartbreaking. So many things coming at all of us so fast, we can’t keep up.
As Thom Hartman says – It is death by a thousand cuts. We have so little recourse personally on all the turmoil and problems in our country and around the world. Stressful!