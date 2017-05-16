Coral Reefs Generate Half of Earth’s Oxygen — and They Could All Die Off by 2050

Author:     Dahr Jamail
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Monday, May 15, 2017
Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/40579-coral-reefs-generate-half-of-earth-s-oxygen-and-they-could-all-die-off-by-2050"

Until a society changes its worldview from dominionist materialism to a a recognition that all life is interconnected and interdependent it is impossible to prepare properly for climate change. Because of this interlinkage there are always unintended, unanticipated consequences when one acts concerning oneself only with simplistic policies that result in things like the bleaching of coral.

Bleached coral off the coast of northeastern Australia is the result of warming ocean temperatures. Save a dramatic weather event to lower the water temperatures within the next few weeks, most of this coral will die.
Credit: Megan Proctor

When he was six years old, Dean Miller already knew he wanted to be a marine biologist. At that time, growing up in Australia, the world of marine biology seemed both spectacular and limitless, he says.

“I wanted to study the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef, the intricate and complex connections between the thousands of different life-forms that represent the most diverse ecosystem on the planet,” Miller told Truthout.

But in the last two years, this has all changed for him.

“I now look at the reef as an ecosystem that is suffering from our actions and I feel guilty …

  Teresa
    Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    This is absolutely heartbreaking. So many things coming at all of us so fast, we can’t keep up.
    As Thom Hartman says – It is death by a thousand cuts. We have so little recourse personally on all the turmoil and problems in our country and around the world. Stressful!

