Conway: Trump is ‘not going to release his tax returns’

President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.
In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Conway described the issue of Trump releasing his taxes as an attempt to re-litigate the presidential campaign, where the Republican New York real estate mogul bucked longstanding tradition by not making his tax returns public.
“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” Conway said. “They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans … are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”
An online petition on the White House website calling for Trump to release his tax returns has surpassed the 100,000 signature goal for a response. And other calls …