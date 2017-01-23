Conway: Trump is ‘not going to release his tax returns’

Author:     Connor O’Brien
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     01/22/17 10:39 AM EST
 Link: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/donald-trump-tax-returns-conway-233991"

If you were so naive as to believe Donald Trump’s promise that he would reveal his tax returns, or that he would remove himself from conflicts of interest, then this announcement is going to come as bad news. And it is bad news, because it it confirms that we have entered a Fascist world in which facts and promises are as ephemeral as a fog. Only power matters.

President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Conway described the issue of Trump releasing his taxes as an attempt to re-litigate the presidential campaign, where the Republican New York real estate mogul bucked longstanding tradition by not making his tax returns public.

 “The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” Conway said. “They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans … are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”

An online petition on the White House website calling for Trump to release his tax returns has surpassed the 100,000 signature goal for a response. And other calls …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Conway: Trump is ‘not going to release his tax returns’

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com