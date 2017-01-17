Conservatives Plot Their Course on the Rising ‘Sea of Red’ in State Capitals

Author:     Robert Faturechi
Source:     ProPublica
Publication Date:     Jan. 6, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/conservatives-plot-their-course-on-the-rising-sea-of-red-in-state-capitals"

If you live in a Red value state, one of those in which voters have put in power Republican dominated legislatures, particularly those that also have Republican governors, I do not envy you your poor judgment. Those states have notably inferior social outcome data, and I don’t mean slight differences, I mean big gaping differences. And for those who live in one of those states it is going to get much worse. Just look at Kansas, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, as a partial list, and compare them to say California, Vermont, Washington.

Shortly after the November election, with the nation’s political attention focused on the Trump transition, an influential advocacy group met outside Washington to discuss how to leverage the extraordinary shift of power to Republicans in the rest of the country.

The American Legislative Exchange Council — a nonprofit better known as ALEC — briefed its members and allied groups on the bright future for its agenda now that Republicans will effectively control 68 of the nation’s 99 state legislative bodies, as well as 33 governor’s mansions. Among other things, group members said they would push bills to reduce corporate taxes, weaken unions, privatize schooling and influence the ideological debate on college campuses.

“We can pretty much do whatever we want to right now,” said Rep. Jim DeCesare, a Republican state legislator in Kentucky, where the party gained the state House for the first time in nearly a century.

DeCesare, who …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Conservatives Plot Their Course on the Rising ‘Sea of Red’ in State Capitals

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com