Conservative Christian reality TV star Toby Willis gets 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to child rape

Author:     Catherine Armecin
Source:     INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES
Publication Date:     12 JUL 2017 AT 14:36 ET
 Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/07/conservative-christian-reality-tv-star-toby-willis-gets-40-years-in-prison-after-pleading-guilty-to-child-rape/"

Note the connection with the Quiverfull movement, a movement that believes girls need only minimal education, that they must subordinate themselves first to their fathers and then to their husbands. Their only real function, this all from the websites devoted to this movement — is to have a quiverfull of children for the cult.

But, of course, as with all fundamentalist movements in its followers, because of the extreme moral judgments in conflict with their actual personalities human sexuality is profoundly distorted. Stories like this are the result.

Quiverfull father and ‘The Willis Family’ star Toby Willis was arrested and charged with raping an underage girl
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Former TLC star Toby Willis pleaded guilty to child rape.

Willis was the patriarch of TLC’s former reality show “The Willis Family.” On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and was sentenced to 40 years of imprisonment, Peoplereported.

Julie Hibbs, the circuit court clerk in Cheatham County, Tennessee explained that Willis received a 25-year sentence for two counts of rape and 40-year sentence for the other two counts. The four sentences will run concurrently and will be served in their entirety. So, Willis will only be in prison for 40 years.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating Willis, 47, in August 2016 for sexual abuse involving an underage girl. The incident happened 12 years earlier when the girl was only between 9 and …

