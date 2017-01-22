Congress moves to give away national lands, discounting billions in revenue

Author:     Heather Hansman
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 19 January 2017 09.39 EST
 https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jan/19/bureau-land-management-federal-lease

Although the new Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, has said that he is opposed to any sale or breakup of public lands, Western Republican Congress members are still going to try. I think this is a very big deal, and would represent a deep spiritual wound on America if it happened. Here is the story.

Grand Canyon
Credit: Michele Falzone

In the midst of highly publicized steps to dismantle insurance coverage for 32 million people and defund women’s healthcare facilities, Republican lawmakers have quietly laid the foundation to give away Americans’ birthright: 640m acres of national land. In a single line of changes to the rules for the House of Representatives, Republicans have overwritten the value of federal lands, easing the path to disposing of federal property even if doing so loses money for the government and provides no demonstrable compensation to American citizens.

At stake are areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Forests and Federal Wildlife Refuges, which contribute to an estimated $646bn each year in economic stimulus from recreation on public lands and 6.1m jobs. Transferring these lands to the states, critics fear, could decimate those numbers by eliminating mixed-use requirements, limiting public access and turning over …

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 6:20 am

    The federal government should not be in the business of land ownership. That fact however does not give Republicrats the authority to chuck existing land in the trash bin. BLM & USDA already sell cheap permits or undersell mineral rights to thieving corporations who rape the land and leave taxpayers with cleanup costs – which is bad enough. Given the massive federal land inventory as it exists, it makes sense to have some orderly mechanism of insuring land transfers are not wholesale giveaways or result in harm.

