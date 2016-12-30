The Coming Exodus of Career Civil Servants

Now that Draining The Swamp is back on the agenda—and it definitely is, Donald Trump says—folks who labor in the myriad federal buildings dotting Washington are probably thinking about their options. How will Trump approach the federal government’s 2.5 million federal employees, or the 7,000-odd senior managers who assist political appointees? Will they even want to stay?
Signs point to an exodus. A study published earlier this month suggests that senior civil servants leave in droves during the first year of a new administration. They’re especially likely to quit when the incoming president’s politics are counter to the agency’s own ideological leanings.
And when these leaders leave, they take their experience and connections with them, leaving federal departments worse off.
“The government is a bundle of expertise,” said John de Figueiredo, a professor of law, strategy, and economics at…
Where will they go? Someone who is not part of the revolving door of top officials and has been in civil service is not a desirable hire for private companies. Many will talk of leaving but most will stay rather than give up their pampered existence..
I have heard this worry for many years— “there will be a retirement exodus” at some or another. — the sky is falling. This is not a problem. When SES people retire it is an opportunity to remake the position to reflect current priorities. And, many do not retire soon enough because club fed is sweet. And, the youngsters are awesome performers more than making up for retirees. For each job opening in my office there are 100+ applicants, the top 30 are all very good.
I agree with you, Mr. Hovland. The benifits of public service are better than almost all private jobs offer. I should know, I had a job with a company that worked as a government contractor and I have never since found a comparable job with as many benifits, even though I tried very hard to do so. I actually quit that job to go for aone with more pay as a computer department head, but had very little benifits, and then that company sold out to a Chinese firm and I was immediately replaced, even though I had an admirable record at that company. I wish I would never had quit the company with a government contract (we made Tantalum capacitors for the shuttle crafts, and pace-makers).
Fewer civil servants mean fewer regulations. As a physician, I have been regulated by teams of civil servants who have nothing better to do than dream up rules and regulations. Do they understand my job? Not at all, but they have the power to tell me what is best for my care. Now, it does not matter what kind of quality of care I perform so long as the paperwork is appropriate. It is also irrelevant that that I am forced to do more in total work with less patient contact time that I have ever had to do. The quality of my care is not a healthy patient but healthy paperwork. This country will benefit from fewer civil servants. The loss of their expertise will benefit countless people. May they go in peace. Good riddance.