Colorado’s Marijuana DUIs Are Down 33%

Author:     Abigail Abrams
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     20 April 2017 | 8:35 PM ET
 Link: http://time.com/4749802/colorado-marijuana-dui-drop-33-percent-2017/"

Another marijuana prohibition myth bites the dust

Credit: Vince Chandler / The Denver Post

Far fewer people in Colorado are getting citations for driving under the influence of marijuana than in 2016, but officials are still worried about people driving high.

In the first quarter of 2017, the number of marijuana DUIs dropped by 33.2% from the same period last year, according to the Colorado State Patrol. From January to March of this year, 155 people received citations for marijuana-use-only impairment while driving in Colorado, the Denver Post reports, compared to 232 people in 2016.

“We’re still troubled by the fact that marijuana users are still telling us they routinely drive high,” Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Cole said Monday, according to the Post. “We’re pleased with the awareness, but we’re not so pleased with the behaviors that are actually happening.”

A survey conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) found 55% of …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Colorado’s Marijuana DUIs Are Down 33%

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 6:52 am

    There will always be problems but the nanny state need not worry about this issue. It was blatantly obvious after legalization here in Colorado that some folks were driving around in smoke filled cars but vaping and declining novelty of the change made it less noticable. Drunks, objective road hazards, distracted drivers, transplants who don’t know how to drive in snow & mountain roads, and too much traffic in Denver metro are among the real issues. Certainly not people getting blazed!

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com