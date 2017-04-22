Colorado’s Marijuana DUIs Are Down 33%

Far fewer people in Colorado are getting citations for driving under the influence of marijuana than in 2016, but officials are still worried about people driving high.
In the first quarter of 2017, the number of marijuana DUIs dropped by 33.2% from the same period last year, according to the Colorado State Patrol. From January to March of this year, 155 people received citations for marijuana-use-only impairment while driving in Colorado, the Denver Post reports, compared to 232 people in 2016.
“We’re still troubled by the fact that marijuana users are still telling us they routinely drive high,” Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Cole said Monday, according to the Post. “We’re pleased with the awareness, but we’re not so pleased with the behaviors that are actually happening.”
A survey conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) found 55% of …
There will always be problems but the nanny state need not worry about this issue. It was blatantly obvious after legalization here in Colorado that some folks were driving around in smoke filled cars but vaping and declining novelty of the change made it less noticable. Drunks, objective road hazards, distracted drivers, transplants who don’t know how to drive in snow & mountain roads, and too much traffic in Denver metro are among the real issues. Certainly not people getting blazed!