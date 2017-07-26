College Was Once Free and For the Public Good—What Happened?

Author:     Thomas Adams
Source:     Yes! Magazine
Publication Date:     20 July 2017
 Link: http://www.yesmagazine.org/new-economy/college-was-once-free-and-for-the-public-good-what-happened-20170721"

The wellness oriented societies of Europe all understand that it is in society’s best interests to have an educated populace and to achieve that college must be available to all both in terms of access and cost. Unfortunately that isn’t happening in the U.S. and, as a result, we are increasingly an ill-educated ignorant people. Even those who do get to go through college are all too often crippled by debt. This is what a society based only on profit becomes.

Credit: Yes! Magazine

The promise of free college education helped propel Bernie Sanders’ 2016 bid for the Democratic nomination to national prominence. It reverberated during the confirmation hearings for Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, and Sanders continues to push the issue.

In conversations among politicians, college administrators, educators, parents and students, college affordability seems to be seen as a purely financial issue—it’s all about money.

My research into the historical cost of college shows that the roots of the currentstudent debt crisis are neither economic nor financial in origin, but predominantly social. Tuition fees and student loans became an essential part of the equation only as Americans came to believe in an entirely different purpose for higher education.

Cost of a college degree today

For many students, graduation means debt. In 2012, more than 44 million Americans (14 percent of the population) were still paying off student …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  College Was Once Free and For the Public Good—What Happened?

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com