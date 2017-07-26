College Was Once Free and For the Public Good—What Happened?

The promise of free college education helped propel Bernie Sanders’ 2016 bid for the Democratic nomination to national prominence. It reverberated during the confirmation hearings for Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, and Sanders continues to push the issue.
In conversations among politicians, college administrators, educators, parents and students, college affordability seems to be seen as a purely financial issue—it’s all about money.
My research into the historical cost of college shows that the roots of the currentstudent debt crisis are neither economic nor financial in origin, but predominantly social. Tuition fees and student loans became an essential part of the equation only as Americans came to believe in an entirely different purpose for higher education.
Cost of a college degree today
For many students, graduation means debt. In 2012, more than 44 million Americans (14 percent of the population) were still paying off student …